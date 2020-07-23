Over one hundred of Pembrokeshire's young people are among the first in Wales to receive a special 2020 Duke of Edinburgh (DofE) Certificate of Achievement.

One hundred and forty young people from schools, colleges and youth services across Pembrokeshire will pick up the certificate which recognises the achievements of DofE participants during a period disrupted by the pandemic and lockdown.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, DofE has adapted its programme and resources to help participants continue their DofE from home and while socially distancing.

Many young people have also joined the efforts against Covid-19 by volunteering in their communities and making a real difference.

The certificate of achievement, introduced for this year only, formally recognises everything the participants have achieved through their skills, volunteering and physical sections.

It acknowledges that some participants simply will not be complete the expedition and / or residential sections and achieve their award right now.

Pembrokeshire County Council leader, Cllr David Simpson, an ambassador for the DofE scheme in Wales, said: "I would like to offer my congratulations to every Pembrokeshire young person recognised, who are among the very first to receive the 2020 DofE Certificate of Achievement.

"It would have been very easy for participants to have simply bemoaned the impact of the pandemic on their DofE journey but what we have seen is young people rolling up their sleeves, volunteering in their communities and making a difference.

"It is only right that the young people's efforts during the last few months and across their DofE award progress as a whole, as well as the skills and qualities they have developed so far, are recognised."

Stephanie Price, DofE director – Wales, said: "We all know that Covid-19 has had a big impact on the lives of young people – affecting their studies, social lives, work, mental health and future plans.

"Despite this, DofE participants from all across Pembrokeshire have shown amazing motivation and commitment to keep the skills, volunteering and physical sections of their DofE going, and their volunteering in particular has continued to have a positive impact in local communities.

"It is fantastic that so many young people from Pembrokeshire are amongst the first in Wales to receive this new certificate.'

"Employers really value DofE awards because they know how much dedication it takes to complete them, they also know that taking part helps develop vital skills like confidence, independence, team-working and problem-solving skills.

"Having a certificate of achievement should enhance any young person's CV but we are also really hopeful that they will go on to complete their expeditions and gain their DofE awards.'