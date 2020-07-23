FISHGUARD's famous Aberjazz Festival has been cancelled for this year after innovative plans to live broadcast it into an open-air space have fallen through.

The five-day festival is usually held over the August bank holiday weekend and attracts performers and audience members from all over the UK and beyond.

In the July meeting of Fishguard and Goodwick Town Council, members heard that the festival organisers were working with Theatr Gwaun and Ysgol Bro Gwaun to explore the possibility of holding gigs in Theatr Gwaun which would be broadcast to an outside audience on Ysgol Bro Gwaun's nearby playing fields.

Cllr David Pepper told the meeting that the organisers were working with Pembrokeshire County Council and hoping to involve the local Round Table as well.

Meetings took place at the beginning of this month to try and finalise arrangements but the organisers have now announced that it is not possible for the event to go ahead.

"We are very sad to have to announce that despite all our efforts we cannot put on a festival this year," they said.

"We do hope to bring all the amazing musicians we had booked for this year back again at another time."

The organisers are hoping to hold a mini jazz festival next Easter as well as an 18th Fishguard Jazz and Blues festival at the end of August 2021.