A TRIO of lung cancer doctors plans to cycle over 200 miles in one day to raise money for Hywel Dda Health Charities and to increase awareness of the illness and its symptoms.
The three consultants; Dr Gareth Collier MBE, Dr Mark Andrews and Dr Jonathan Fisher-Black will visit all 11 hospitals and health centres in the Hywel Dda University Health Board area on Saturday, July 25.
They will start at Prince Philip, then called at Amman Valley, Llandovery, Tregaron, Bronglais, Aberaeron, Cardigan, Withybush, South Pembs, Tenby and finally Glangwili.
The three lung consultants will cycle over 200 miles and ascended 17,500 feetduring the ride, the same as climbing to base camp Everest.
The medical team completed the same feat last summer and are repeating the challenge to raise awareness of lung cancer and its symptoms and to fundraise for essential diagnostic equipment.
The Tour de Hywel Dda team have set themselves a target of raising £10,000.
"The fundraising aim is to celebrate the easing of lockdown, increase awareness of the symptoms of lung cancer and to stress the importance of going to see your GP if you think you have symptoms," said Dr Collier. "As well as to raise money for equipment to aid the early diagnosis of lung cancer in the Hywel Dda University Health Board."
The doctors are being assisted with the organisation of the ride by Steven Holmes, whose wife Jane was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer six years ago, but has recently had clear scans.
To help the doctors raise £10,000 visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lungcancerfund.