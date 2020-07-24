PEMBROKESHIRE County Council has joined forces with Solva artist, Connor Stephen, to welcome people back to the county as the coronavirus lock down relaxes.

Released to mark the reopening of the tourism and hospitality sector, the Visit Pembrokeshire Safely campaign showcases the warm welcome that awaits guests to Pembrokeshire.

Connor, who is originally from Solva, has created his timeless illustrations for a number of years and is delighted for them to be used to help to kick-start the county's £585 million tourism industry which supports 12,000 local jobs.

"Being born and bred in Pembrokeshire, it was great to be part of a campaign that helps this amazing county – and it's vital tourism industry," said Connor.

"I hope that our regular visitors rediscover our beaches and towns and maybe entice some new ones to come along too. We're used to seeing a lot of traditional art of Pembrokeshire, so I'm glad people appreciate my more modern approach".

Visit Pembrokeshire. Safely is a digital campaign that aims to provide visitors with advice and guidance to ensure they are able to visit and enjoy the county in a responsible way; respecting local communities and the beautiful landscape.

"Our county has some of the most spectacular scenery in the country and it's great for the local authority to use a local artist to showcase this," said the council's cabinet member for economy, tourism, leisure and culture, Paul Miller.

"The pandemic has impacted severely across the tourism sector but we are ready to welcome back visitors and ensure the rest of the summer period is a successful one for Pembrokeshire."

Councillor Miller added: "Tourism is a key part of the Pembrokeshire economy. By some measures 20 per cent of the working age population of Pembrokeshire is employed directly or indirectly by tourism.

"It's therefore critical we now do everything we can to support the safe reopening of our tourism offer."