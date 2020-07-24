Carrying controlled drugs while travelling to Pembrokeshire to buy a bike during lockdown led to a court appearance for a Warwickshire man.
Ryan Martin Wilkins, of Outram Avenue, Long Lawford, pleaded guilty to cannabis possession when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, July 14.
Dennis Davies, prosecuting, said Wilkins, 24, was the driver of a vehicle stopped on the A40 at Penblewin on May 16.
A foil wrap containing 2.3 grams of cannabis was discovered in the driver’s door during a search of the vehicle.
Mr Davies said: “When interviewed he said it was his. The reason they were down in the are at that time was to buy a motorbike.”
John Allchurch, defending, said: “It’s a case of possession of a small quantity of Class B drugs for personal use.
“He tells me he is an occasional user of cannabis. He suffered from anxiety and depression and finds cannabis helps with his situation.”
Magistrates ordered Wilkins to pay £199 in a fine, costs and surcharge and ordered the destruction of the seized drugs.
