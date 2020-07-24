POLICE are being urged to up their evening patrols in Tenby after ‘party central’ incidents in and around the iconic harbour

Fighting, urinating, noise, disturbance and even cars being driven at speed along the pier have been taking place on warm evenings, sometimes until the early hours of the morning.

Residents and Tenby Town Council are calling on officers to curb the problems which hold reminders of the days when the resort had a reputation as a hen and stag party venue.

And town mayor Sam Skyrme-Blackhall says she is disappointed by the 'light touch' of police in response to similar problems in the town and harbour earlier this month.

Caroline Williams, whose home overlooks the harbour, is due to meet a senior police office this evening (Friday) to discuss the situation.

She commented on Facebook: “We are extremely concerned about the harbour being ‘party central’ on warm, dry summer evenings.

“As a resident of Tenby harbour, the continual noise, drinking, shouting, singing, fighting and using St Julian’s Church door as a public convenience is just not acceptable.

“We have been kept awake by all this out-of-hours drinking and revelry until the small hours of the morning.

“On complaining to the police via 101, they eventually sent out a patrol car, which cruised along Bridge Street and Crackwell Street without evening stopping or going down the harbour to break up the revellers.”

Speaking on behalf of the harbour residents, Mrs Williams told the Western Telegraph: “We don’t want to spoil people having a good time – but what they do has to be policed and there should be a curfew.

“All it needs is one patrol to turn up at around 11.45pm and send everyone home. It’s just being sensible.”

Mrs Williams said that last Tuesday night’s behaviour was ‘loutish’ and the worst she had experienced.

She said: “I rang the police at around 11.40pm and the police turned up and cruised up the street an hour later.

“After that, an awful fight broke out down by the harbour car park, and people came running from all directions. There must have been 30 to 40 people milling around. It wasn’t until around 2am that everyone dispersed.

“When I complained to the police later on that day, I was told they were monitoring the situation with CCTV, but the camera’s view doesn’t extend to where all the people were gathered.

“I am very disappointed with their response.

“In lockdown, we had so many police in Tenby it was unbelievable, they were going round in pairs.”

Tenby Town Council has been told that an additional six police officers have been requested for the town, and that the police are prepared to use dispersal orders to tackle anti-social behaviour.

The mayor, Cllr Sam Skyrme-Blackhall, has already met police to discuss the issue and said she was disappointed with their 'light touch' following reports of anti-social behaviour on the weekend of July 11 and 12.

She added: "We know it is difficult but we all have to work together. We will be having further discussions with police, Pembrokeshire County Council, residents and others.

"Yes, it is an issue. But everybody has to take responsibility - visitors, locals and businesses.

"We will do whatever we can to help keep our town safe."