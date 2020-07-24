A whirlwind of arrangements will mean that Rosalyn Wild will get her man on August 5 when she marries Shaun Coaker, in what is thought to be the first wedding in Milford Haven since lockdown was eased.
Rosalyn and Shaun had already suffered a separation because of the lockdown restrictions – so decided to bring forward their October wedding – set to be officiated at North Road Baptist Church – to August 5, so they don’t need to be apart again if a second wave of the coronavirus forces another lockdown.
The couple have organised the event – now to be held at St Katherine and St Peter’s Church, in Milford Haven – in just a fortnight. Rosalyn’s original wedding dress won’t be ready in time, so she turned to online shopping and has ordered her entire outfit from the web - apart from her veil, a family heirloom worn by her grandmother, aunts and cousin.
Social distancing rules will still apply – so the church service will be strictly family only – the only exception being best man Rod Hughes and his wife. The bride will be attended by Roz' sister Carys and the groom’s children Seren, aged five and Osian, aged two.
Other family will be travelling from across Wales and the guests will also include three grandmothers of the happy couple.
Following the ceremony there won’t be a formal reception – lockdown regulations don’t permit it; but the parents and grandparents are going home for a celebratory tea, while the bride and groom will continue to do things their way – and will head to McDonald’s drive-in and then head for the beach.