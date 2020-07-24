Bluestone National Park Resort reopens its gates to staying guests from today.

Bluestone's family-friendly, luxury resort's self-catering lodges have undergone an enhanced cleaning regime and onsite activities and facilities have also been fully reviewed.

New features too, like in-lodge food delivery, are being introduced to welcome back the first guests.

Bluestone has assessed and reviewed every area of the resort in readiness for re-opening, along with introducing enhanced staff training, cleaning measures and social distancing procedures and has launched its Guest Charter, setting out a commitment to work to protect guests, while, at the same time, asking guests to assist too.

Bluestone’s chief executive officer William McNamara said: "I am delighted to be reopening Bluestone’s gates. To all our amazing guests – we cannot thank you enough for choosing to spend your summer break with us. We know you deserve a great holiday more than ever. We hope that the new measures we have put in place will not only make staying at Bluestone safer, but relaxed and enjoyable too.

"We look forward to seeing your smiles, hearing your laughter and giving you the freedom to explore our family-friendly resort so that you and your loved ones can make happy new memories to treasure.

"Bluestone very much remains a place where loved ones reconnect; where families enjoy endless Free Range Fun in natural open spaces. We can’t wait to welcome you!"