A FORMER teacher accused of a Novichok hoax at Pembroke Castle appeared at the Old Bailey today (Friday, July 24), for the first stage of court proceedings.
John Ap Evans, 66, from Northgate Street, Pembroke, is accused of putting bottles of a hoax noxious substance in Wogan's Cavern at Pembroke Castle on five separate occasions in July 2018.
The incident in Pembroke came four months after Novichok was used in the poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in Salisbury, England in March 2018.
Today's court appearance laid out the next stages of proceedings, with Evans due to appear in court on October 12, 2020 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.
The case is then expected to go to trial on February 1, 2021.
Appearing before Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, July 8, Evans said he wanted to appear at Crown Court to "explain to the judge what happened".
The court heard that two bottles with the word "Novichok" labelled on them were placed in the cavern of the castle, an area which is open to the public.
The discovery of the bottles caused fear and the castle was evacuated, the court heard.
More were placed later in the month before police set up a covert camera.
Evans, a former teacher represented himself.