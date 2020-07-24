WALES' oldest independent museum is keeping its artefacts and activities online for the time being, despite being allowed to re-open after lockdown.

Tenby Museum and Art Gallery has made the decision not to open its doors from Monday, or 'in the immediate future', although Welsh Government guidelines would enable it to do so with the necessary social distancing in place.

The museum has pointed out in a statement that reopening is a costly and complex business and not always economically viable for some places.

To ensure the necessary social distancing in galleries and public areas and with vulnerable staff and volunteers, many museums are holding back on re-opening at the present time and will wait for when they can do so safely and in a way that is financially viable.

The museum's trustees chairman, Cllr Michael Williams said: "Much work has been done in looking at potential ways that we could have re-opened, but none of them offer a viable and essentially safe environment in which we could do so.

"The health and safety of our staff, volunteers and visitors is of primary importance to us and when we are able to re-open, we want to be able to do so in a way that is welcoming, enjoyable and safe.

"Our building, although packed with interest, is physically quite small, with lots of nooks and corners that are difficult to negotiate under government guidelines. "So, for the time being, we will continue to work remotely on projects that allow access to the museum collection, including social media posts and podcasts.

"We are also awaiting a replacement of our roof from Pembrokeshire County Council and so opening before that time would not be viable.

"We continue to very much look to the future, with new projects, which we are working on during this period of closure in order to make the experience even more enjoyable when we can reopen.

"We will of course keep everyone posted on progress.”