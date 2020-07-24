A WOMAN was rescued from her car and taken to Withybush Hospital yesterday (Thursday) evening, following a two-car crash on the A487 near Eglwyswrw.
The crash involved two cars carrying two women and two children.
Police were called to the accident at 5.30pm yesterday to a two-car RTC on the A487 near Eglwyswrw. They closed the road shortly after 6pm to allow injured parties to be treated.
A Welsh Ambulance rapid response car, two emergency ambulances and the Wales Air Ambulance were all tasked to the accident.
One woman was assessed as medically trapped and fire crews from Cardigan and Crymych were tasked for assistance.
The other woman and the two children were released from their vehicles before fire crews arrived at the scene.
The woman was released by fire fighters and paramedics. She was treated at the scene along with another casualty and then taken by road to Withybush Hospital.
The air ambulance landed in a nearby field but was not needed. However air ambulance personnel helped treat the two casualties.
Fire crews left the scene at 7.49pm. Both vehicles involved were recovered and the road re-opened at around 8.15pm.