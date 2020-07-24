A theatre technician put his career in jeopardy out of desperation to see his girlfriend after lockdown separation.

Daniel Mark Jones, of Llandissilio, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, July 14

Dennis Davies, prosecuting, said police were flagged down by Jones at around 2am on June 14, as they responded to a report of an accident on an unclassified road near Llangolman.

They found his Vauxhall Vivaro on its side completely blocking the road.

Jones, 24, admitted he was the driver, and provided a positive roadside breath-test.

He was found to have 75mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, more than double the legal limit of 35mg.

He told officers he thought it was a good idea to visit his girlfriend after having a couple of drinks at a barbecue, took a corner too fast, tried to correct it and collided with the hedge.

The bench heard he was previously of clean character, and were handed references and a letter of apology.

Tom Lloyd, defending, told the court Jones was a self-employed theatre technician, whose future employment was uncertain without a driving licence, as he needed to travel all over the country.

“He has worked hard to get where he is, and it’s a job he absolutely loves. Unfortunately, because of this stupid, snap decision, that is going to be taken away from him.

“He understands that he should not have driven and the risk he put himself and members of the public under.”

Mr Lloyd added Jones had desperately wanted to see his girlfriend as they had been apart since the beginning of lockdown.

“He has made a foolish mistake. It was out of character for him. He is genuinely sorry and knows that he has let himself down big time.

“The impact of him coming to court and losing his licence is profound.”

Magistrates banned Jones from driving for 17 months and fined him £200.

He was ordered to pay £117 in costs and a surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “By your own admission you have done a very foolish thing. You broke the law and endangered not only your life, but those of others.”