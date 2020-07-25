A Haverfordwest man is to stand trial accused of downloading videos of young women suffering female genital mutilation.
The case of Peter Ashley Jones, aged 40, of Portfield, was heard today before Judge Paul Thomas at Swansea crown court.
Jones is accused of possessing seven videos showing images of FGM and male circumcision, which the prosecution argue contain indecent images of Class A.
He is also accused of possessing indecent images of Class C.
Jones has entered pleas of not guilty.
Judge Thomas laid down November 24 as the first of a two day trial.
Jones was granted bail until then.