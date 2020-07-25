FISHGUARD Sports AFC has made donations to two local organisations that support people with their mental health.

The club has provided support to Get the Boys a Lift (GTBAL) and the DPJ foundation after members visited both organisations to learn more about their work.

The club has bought 200 coffees from GTBAL for the organisation to pay forward to whoever they think needs them and funded two courses of counselling from the DPJ foundation.

"We were given a tour of the GTBAL premises and we had a good chat about their philosophies, and why they do what they do," said club chairman Owen Duggan.

"As a football club, we could certainly relate to a lot of it. The changing room on a Saturday can be an 'escape' from the real world, and those two hours can have a huge impact on the lives of our players."

The charity is based in at its café and shop in Dew Street, Haverfordwest, where people can also access various types of counselling and support. People are able to drop in and have a coffee and a chat and can speak to a trained councillor.

All of the support is funded by sales of merchandise including hoodies, t-shirts etc, and the café.

"Some people may be put off turning up there, as they can't afford a coffee," said Owen. "After chatting with the lads, we are delighted to have been able to pay it forward' and buy 200 coffees, for the boys do distribute as they see fit, to people who need it.

"Next time you are in Haverfordwest and fancy a coffee, don't give your money to a giant corporate machine, go and see the boys and buy your coffee from them. At least you know your money is being used for good purposes, not making some fat cat richer in corporate America."

The second organisation the club is helping is the DPJ foundation.

The foundation provides proactive support to farmers and people living in isolated rural areas via counselling and awareness raising. It also operates a scheme called Share the Load which is a 24/7 counselling service

"Being a rural county, it is highly likely that we all know someone involved in the farming industry," said Owen.

"Indeed, as a club, we have quite a few players who are heavily involved with it. It can be a lonely world sitting in a tractor on your own day in, day out.

"That is why, we wanted to help Emma and The DPJ Foundation in a small way."

The coronavirus has impacted the charity's ability to fund raise for the services they provide.

Fishguard Sports AFC has donated £420 to the DPJ foundation to fund two full courses of potentially life-saving counselling.

"If anyone is struggling mentally, please talk to someone," said Owen. "If you don't feel comfortable talking about things like this to your friends or family, there are organisations out there who can and will help. No matter how low you feel, there is always someone to talk to.

"At the end of the day, we are all human beings but we are all different, the world will be a better place if we look out for each other."