A Milford Haven man has admitted breaking the speed limit while taking a woman to safety after suffering a seizure.
Colin Smith, of Liddeston, Milford Haven, pleaded guilty to speeding when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Monday, July 20.
Smith, 75, admitted driving an Audi A3 at 41mph in a 30mph limit on the C3007 at Hill Mountain, Llangwm on October 2.
The court heard that Smith, an unpaid carer, was assisting a woman with her shopping when she had a seizure and dropped to the floor.
Smith, who represented himself, said he had been told on a previous occasion there was no need to call an ambulance, but to check the woman and keep her safe.
“It would be taking away an emergency vehicle which could be used for something more serious. She came round in about ten minutes and wanted to go home.”
Smith broke the speed limit while taking the woman to her house.
“I was basically thinking – safe journey, get her home, get her safe.”
He then spent several hours looking after her.
Magistrates fined Smith £68 and ordered him to pay a £32 surcharge.
Three penalty points were added to his licence.
