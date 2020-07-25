From criminal damage committed in underpants to drug discoveries, here is a selection of cases brought before Haverfordwest magistrates recently.
A driver who left a garage’s courtesy car embedded in a house wall was ordered to pay £573.
Conor William Carter, of Laugharne Close, Pembroke, appeared Haverfordwest magistrates court on Monday, July 13.
Read more here:https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/18596105.garage-courtesy-car-left-wall/
John Henderson, of Acorn Drive, Johnston, pleaded guilty to three charges of driving while over the controlled drug limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on his birthday.
Read more here:
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/18597907.relapse-led-drug-drive/
Rudi Jay Rowson, formerly of Pelcomb Cross, now of Croesgoch, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared on Tuesday, July 14.
Read more here:
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/18598829.herdsman-nearly-three-times-limit/
A window pane was damaged when a Trecwn man found himself locked outside in his underpants while his pregnant partner threw his clothes out of a window.
Jack Bridge, of Wesley Place, pleaded guilty to criminal damage on Wednesday, July 15.
Read more here: https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/18600566.criminal-damage-caused-man-pants/
Ryan Neil Davies, of Lower House, Woodstock, pleaded guilty to harassment without violence and criminal damage on Wednesday, July 15.
Read more here: https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/18601787.ex-sent-flowers-window-smash/
Max Collins, of Westfield Road, Rugby, Warwickshire, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a Class B drug.
Carrying controlled drugs while travelling to Pembrokeshire to buy a bike during lockdown led to a court appearance for a Warwickshire man.
Ryan Martin Wilkins, of Outram Avenue, Long Lawford, pleaded guilty to cannabis possession.
A theatre technician put his career in jeopardy out of desperation to see his girlfriend after lockdown separation.
Daniel Mark Jones, of Llandissilio, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit.
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/18606525.drink-driver-desperate-see-girlfriend-lockdown-separation/
