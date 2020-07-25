Horns will be honked for a full house as Nevern Show committee members host socially distanced social events in a bid to give something back to the community.
The committee would usually be gearing up for the popular north Pembrokeshire show at this time of year, but the event was cancelled due to Covid-19.
The show committee has been busy supporting their community, following fundraising events held earlier in the year.
In June, on behalf of Nevern Show Committee, chairman Wyn Harries presented 260 blocks of Calon Wen Cheese to Cardigan Foodbank.
He said: “The milk to make the cheese is produced locally from fresh grass with the cheeses manufactured in Narberth. Keeping the food miles to a minimum and celebrating the fantastic products we produce locally, all available on our door step.”
In July the committee presented a cheque for £250 to RABI towards financial support, practical care and guidance to farming people of all ages, including farmers, farmworkers and dependants.
Following on from the donations already made, the committee have arranged a series of ‘in car’ social events.
These include car bingo eveningsat Dyfed Shire Horse Farm, on July 31 and August 28.
A car treasure hunt has been arranged for August 12, starting at the Salutation Inn.
Mr Harries said: “It is hoped that this will be a great opportunity to bring our community together, renew old acquaintances, take our minds off Covid-19 and enjoy the evening."
For more details and booking arrangements visit Nevern show’s Facebook page.