A Trecwn woman has vowed to buy a slower car after she avoided losing her licence following a speeding conviction.
Audrey Boyd, of Wesley Place, presented an exceptional hardship argument when she appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Monday, July 20.
Boyd, 52, had previously pleaded guilty to driving a BMW at 94mph in a 70mph limit on the A48 dual carriageway near Pensarn, on November 3 at 1.44pm.
The court heard that Boyd already had nine penalty points on her licence.
Boyd, who represented herself, said: “I did not realise that I was going that fast. It’s no excuse really.
The single mother-of-four told the bench she lived in a rural area and would lose her job as a care assistant if she did not have a driving licence.
She added: “I am looking to sell my car. It’s too powerful for me. I was looking at the road, not at the speedometer. I will be getting a slower car.”
Magistrates found that there were exceptional hardship reasons for Boyd to retain her licence.
They ordered Boyd to pay £197 in a fine, costs and surcharge.
Five penalty points were added to her licence.
Comments are closed on this article.