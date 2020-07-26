A PHOTO of Picton Castle from a different perspective is the round eight winner of the Life in Lockdown photography competition.

Ethan Sky, of Wiston, won a £20 Amazon voucher and a chance to feature in the final exhibition with his garden view of Picton Castle.

Ethan has been a runner up in the competition twice in previous weeks.

"I have enjoyed the opportunity to enjoy my surroundings during lockdown, and have enjoyed nature and the ever changing and growing aspect of my garden," he said.

"This past week, after our home school studies, we were able to venture further afield - it was like seeing things for the first time and it was amazing."

The Life in Lockdown competition invites young people between the ages of 16 and 25 to submit pictures of life under the coronavirus restrictions and is run by Pembrokeshire County Council's youth outreach team.

Runner-up this week is a previous competition winner, Albany Milton, of Ludchurch, with her image of piglets at Fern Hill Farm.

The competition organisers hope to see a variety of pictures showcasing how the easement of restrictions is benefiting young people and what it is allowing them to do and see.

Photos can be taken on a camera or phone and entrants can submit a maximum of three photos a week.

For an application form contact either Chris Barrie at chris.barrie@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or phone 07717 345935 or Mel Lear at melissa.lear@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or 07818 012254.