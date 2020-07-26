MILFORD Haven Street Food Festival returns this year on August bank holiday weekend (Aug 28-30).

The festival will be setting up camp at Milford Waterfront for the third year running with a brand-new sponsor in the shape of Jubel Beer who will be on hand to serve their fruity beer all weekend.

Days will begin at noon and last until 10pm and the festival is split into three mouth-watering portions.

Grab your tickets beforehand and make sure you come along for some smokin’ souvlaki, naughty nachos, mouthwatering Malaysian and chocolatey treats.

Carnivores, veggies and vegans alike will be able to get their hungry hands on a range grub from all over the world.

Two Lads Kitchen, Spicer’s Meat Wagon, Makasih and Chock Shop are just some of the street food vendors that will be attending the weekend, with many more both local and national vendors to be announced.

Organisers have searched high and low to bring you some of the best variety of street food to graze on.

Clark’s Kitchen and their halloumi fries or The Little Peppercorn and their juicy burgers and there’s much more.

Whether you’re a ‘stick to what you know’ type of foodie or a culinary adventurer, there really is something for everyone.

Grab your tickets here: https://milfordhavenstreetfoodfestival.eventbrite.co.uk