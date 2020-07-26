FEARS have been allayed that Pembrokeshire's only community-run swimming pool will not resurface after its temporary coronavirus crisis closure.

Rumours have been circulating that the pool in Narberth is not re-opening.

But the trustees of SwimNarberth, who run the facility, have stated: "We definitely are."

The popular pool, which the community saved from closure by Pembrokeshire County Council in 2014, shut temporarily when lockdown began in March.

Only weeks earlier, it had re-opened after a closure of several weeks following the failure of its circulation pump.

Once again, there was a huge community response and £9,000 was raised for a new pump.

SwimNarberth trustees - town mayor Chris Walters; Sue Rees, Janice Rees and Martin James - said this week: "We need to reassure everyone that the pool will reopen, there is no doubt about that, and we will reopen, as soon as we are able to ensure everyone is as safe as they can be, but it has to be financially viable for us too.

"If the government would say 'go back to normal next Monday', we could be up and running by then, but they are not going to do that.

"Swim Wales are giving out information, but that may not apply to us, as we are a smaller pool, where social distancing will be more difficult and we are not owned by the county council."

The trustees have promised to pass on any information to the public as soon as they know themselves, and have been meeting weekly and in constant email and phone communication.

They added: "We have been looking at every permutation we can think of, as to how it will be safe and viable for us to open, as soon as we are allowed.

"In the meantime, we are setting in place a plan of action for jobs that have needed to be done and can now be done while we are closed.

"We will be looking for volunteer handymen and women, who can paint, drill, saw, screw, plumb and hammer etc, to help us rejuvenate inside and out, probably by the end of August."

And immediate help is being sought from anyone who is good and gardening and can cut down brambles on a bank.

Looking ahead to the re-opening, the trustees added: "We know it will be a staggered opening, probably just lessons to start, on a drop off, pick up basis, much like the schools have in place.

"It will be strictly by prior booking only, by phone or on line, and numbers will have to be very limited, may be only four to a class, with swimmers having to arrive ready to swim and leave in just a onesie, or something similar.

"We will then see how it goes, but be assured, we will increase access to everyone, as soon as we possibly can."

In a message to supporters, they added: "So, if you hear any rumours circulating that the pool is not going to reopen, you can tell them that you know better; we definitely are.

"It has to be safe and viable, so please be patient, because it is going to take quite some time until SwimNarberth is up and running, back to normal and once again able to welcome everyone to our lovely community-owned pool."