Think you know Pembrokeshire? How many of these sleepy beaches and waterways do you recognise?
Pembrokeshire’s become a lot busier over the last few weeks as tourists begin to return to the county, so maybe you can find a new spot to visit.
This week we have nine photographs, all provided by Gareth Davies Photography, that show just some of what Pembrokeshire has to offer.
Got an idea for a picture quiz? Then email it to gpt@westerntelegraph.co.uk
Answers listed below. No cheating!
Good luck.
1. Bit of a cheat this one because it’s just outside Pembrokeshire
2. You’ll have to wait a little longer to visit here, it’s closed until 2021
3. You’ll stop off here if you’re heading to Skomer
4. No hint for this one
5. Two miles of beach backed by a pebble bank
6. Those sands are more yellow, I would say
7. South of the big city
8. The southern start of the Pembrokeshire Coast Path
9. No hint for this one
So, how did you do?
1. Laugharne Estuary
2. Caldey Island
3. Martins Haven
4. Glen Beach Saundersfoot
5. Newgale Beach
6. Whitesands Bay
7. Caerfai
8. Amroth
9. Tenby South Beach