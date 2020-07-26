Drivers are being asked to avoid car parks in some popular Pembrokeshire areas due to congestion.
It has been reported that National Trust car parks are full at Stackpole Quay, Bosherston gardens Broad Haven South due to high demand.
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
Drivers are being asked to avoid car parks in some popular Pembrokeshire areas due to congestion.
It has been reported that National Trust car parks are full at Stackpole Quay, Bosherston gardens Broad Haven South due to high demand.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment