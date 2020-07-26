Tenby's coastguard and lifeboat teams investigated reports of a swimmer who was potentially over-due near Castle Beach this afternoon, Sunday.
While coastguard officers searched the areas of North beach, Tenby harbour, Castle hill and Castle beach, Tenby RNLI all-weather and inshore lifeboats searched the area from the water at around 1.20pm.
With nothing located coastguard rescue helicopter 187 was requested to complete an air search of the area.
Nothing was located and all units were eventually stood down.