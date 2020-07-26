WILD campers using Pembrokeshire County Council car parks could find themselves being rudely awoken and fined by the authority's early morning enforcement patrols.

Civil Enforcement Officers (CEOs) have been carrying out early morning patrols and issuing fines to those illegally camping overnight in council-run car parks and those managed by the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority.

Over the last week over 25 fines have been issued and the council has warned that the patrols will continue.

Wild camping in car parks can lead to fines of up to £70.

"Unfortunately people have been using our car parks to camp overnight and I am aware that in some cases anti-social behaviour is also occurring in the car parks," said Councillor Phil Baker, cabinet member for infrastructure.

"I urge everyone to use our car parks for parking only and not for other purposes. As an authority we are obliged to enforce the conditions relating to each car park.

"We trust that everyone who use our car parks will enjoy their visit and leave with a smile on their face."

Customers using car parks are asked to respect social distancing rules and park according to the conditions. The car parks are in place to provide convenient parking to beaches, beauty spots and access to town centres,

For details of charges in council-run coastal and town centre car parks go to: https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/parking-in-pembrokeshire.