A DYFED-Powys police sergeant who lost her job after the man she loved was convicted of armed robbery will be signing copies of her 'warts and all' book at Victoria Bookshop, Haverfordwest.
Jill Owens' recently published book Two Cops and a Robber tells the story of Jill's discovery that the father of her unborn baby had been arrested for armed robbery.
A subsequent investigation by Dyfed-Powys police found Jill (then Evans) guilty of breaching the police code of conduct and she was made to resign.
She maintains to this day that she knew nothing of her then-partner's involvement in organised crime and this year published a book telling her side of the story.
"The book still continues to sell and gain momentum," said Jill. "It's currently being pitched to the main channels by a well-known producer with a view to doing a multi part documentary this year."
Haverfordwest's Victoria Bookshop is hosting Jill, who will be signing copies of the book, on August 7 between 10am and 11am.