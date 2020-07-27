A drug-driver has been banned from the road for three years.
Sabrina Jenkins, of Corporation Street, Aberystwyth, pleaded guilty to driving while over the controlled drug limit when she appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, July 21.
Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Jenkins’ Vauxhall Astra was stopped by police as part of a routine spot-check on the A4076 at Johnston at 8.30am on November 30.
She told the officers she had taken cocaine three days earlier and a roadside drug test was positive.
Jenkins, 25, was found to have a breakdown substance of the drug in her blood.
The court heard that Jenkins had previously been convicted of failing to provide a sample for analysis.
Tom Lloyd, defending, told the court Jenkins’ life had fallen apart following the death of her partner, and she had lost her job as a care worker following an earlier driving ban.
“Things spiralled out of control. It’s been very difficult for her.”
Magistrates banned Jenkins from driving for three years and ordered her to pay £237 in a fine, costs and surcharge.
