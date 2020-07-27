INTERNATIONALLY-renowned wildlife and landscape photographer Guy Edwardes is supporting a fundraiser for Pembrokeshire's wildlife, coast and islands.
Guy is helping Tenby and District Camera Club raise money for the Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales by giving his presentation, Seeing the Light - 25 Years of Nature and Landscape Photography, on Thursday August 6 at 7pm.
The presentation, online via Zoom, will feature wonderful wildlife and landscape images from around the world, together with Guy's photographic tips and techniques.
‘Tickets’ are available by donating a minimum of £5 to the Wildlife Trust on its donation page, www.welshwildlife.org/support-us/make-a-donation-now. Payment can be made via PayPal or card.
Purchasers are asked to ensure that PHOTO is added as the reference in the Add a Note section of the payment page so bookings can be filtered out from other donations.
Links to see the event will be emailed 24 hours before the event.
Please do consider joining this fundraiser, donating more than the minimum amount if you can, to support the work and local reserves of the Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales.
For more information, see www.guyedwardes.com/profile