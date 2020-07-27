DADS-to-be in Pembrokeshire will now be able to see their unborn child, as they are able to accompany their partners to 12-week scans and early pregnancy clinics.
Previous guidance on visiting to maternity hospital settings during the coronavirus pandemic was that a woman could be accompanied by one birthing partner, only during active labour and at birth.
However, as Welsh Government guidelines on antenatal appointments are relaxed, partners or nominated others can now attend12-week pregnancy dating scans and early pregnancy clinics as well as anomaly scans and appointments at a foetal medicine department if necessary.
"We are aware that lack of opportunities for partners to attend appointments such as ultrasound scans have caused distress for families at this time," said a Welsh Government report.
It added that having birth partners present throughout labour improved outcomes for women and babies and that the evidence highlighted that infant bonding and attachment with parents, increases in the periods around birth.
Women can be accompanied by their partner or nominated other, preferably from the same household or part of an extended household, except in outbreaks of coronavirus in a hospital setting.
The guidance, issued on July 15, says that members of the public who are experiencing the symptoms associated with coronavirus should not visit maternity hospitals.
Further information should be available in appointment letters and on health board websites