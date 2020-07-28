FATHERS-to-be in Pembrokeshire still can't see their unborn child at a scan as, despite changes is Welsh Government guidance, they are not able to accompany their partners to 12-week scans and early pregnancy clinics.

The changes came in on July 15 after the Welsh Government said that that lack of opportunities for partners to attend appointments such as ultrasound scans have caused distress for families.

Since then partners can attend 12-week pregnancy dating scan and early pregnancy clinics as well as any anomaly scans or appointments at a foetal medicine department if necessary.

Despite this, Hywel Dda Health Board has said that the restrictions will remain in place until they can ensure social distancing across all hospitals. Until then pregnant women will have to continue attending appointments on their own.

"We are working very hard to put in place the new arrangements outlined in Welsh Government's updated guidance for hospital visiting, which includes people accompanying patients to appointments such as scans," said Mandy Rayani, director of nursing, quality and patient experience.

"Before we can lift our current visiting restrictions within Hywel Dda, we must ensure that we can maintain social distancing across all our sites to keep everyone as safe as possible and each department is undertaking individual risk assessments."

She offered assurances that the board was working on this as a matter of urgency and would introduce these changes in a phased way over the coming weeks.

"In the meantime, we are asking women to continue to attend their scheduled appointments alone as unfortunately we cannot yet allow partners or nominated others to attend with them," she said.

Women with specific needs are advised to contact the antenatal clinic via the hospital switchboard and women who are identified as requiring further assessment investigations will be supported to have a partner in attendance.

"We appreciate that it is a difficult time for everyone and we will continue to support the well-being of our patients/service users and their families and loved ones in the best way we can," said Ms Rayani.

"We thank them for their ongoing patience, understanding and co-operation during this time."