No new coronavirus cases were reported in the Hywel Dda Health Board area yesterday, the latest figures from Public Health Wales show.

The total numbers of confirmed cases across Hywel Dda stand at 298 in Pembrokeshire, 807 in Carmarthenshire, and 66 in Ceredigion.

PHW said that 45 cases were found across Wales from 7,546 tests. The total number of confirmed cases across the country now stands at 17,170.

No new deaths were reported in Wales due to the virus yesterday.

Dr Chris Williams, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “From today (Monday, July 27), face coverings are now mandatory in Wales for people using public transport and taxis.

“Recently the Minister for Health and Social Services announced that anyone arriving in Wales, and the rest of the UK, from Spain (or who has been in Spain during the past 14 days) will now be required to quarantine for 14 days.

“The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) has updated its guidance, advising against all but essential travel to mainland Spain. People currently on holiday in Spain are encouraged to follow the local rules, return home as normal and check the FCO’s travel advice pages on GOV.UK for further information.

“We continue to caution and remind the public and business-owners that we all have a vital role in preventing the spread of Coronavirus by always sticking to social distancing guidelines - staying two metres away from others, and washing hands regularly. When travelling you should also avoid car sharing with people outside your household.

"Anyone with suspected symptoms of COVID-19 infection - a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a loss of smell or taste (anosmia) - must self-isolate and seek an urgent test.

"Confirmed cases must isolate for seven days, with members of their household isolating for 14 days until the risk of passing on further infection has gone. Combined, these simple but effective actions will ensure the virus does not spread.

Updates on current incidents

“There are no significant updates since yesterday on the previously reported incidents in Llangefni, Ebbw Vale, Wrexham and Merthyr.

Contact tracing and general information

“Contact tracing continues in Wales as part of the Welsh Government’s Test, Trace, Protect strategy. Anyone who has a positive Coronavirus test will be contacted by a team of contact tracers, and asked for details of everyone they have had close contact with while they have had symptoms.

“Please keep a note of your activities so you can easily remember your whereabouts on a given day, along with who you were in contact with.

“If you are asked to self-isolate, you should also comply with this request to prevent further spread of the virus.

“Tracers are trained staff and personal information that you provide will handled in line with data protection regulations and will not be shared widely.

“Further information about the symptoms of Coronavirus is available on the Public Health Wales website, or members of the public can use the NHS Wales symptom checker.

“Anyone experiencing Coronavirus symptoms can apply for a home testing kit by visiting www.gov.wales/coronavirus, or by calling the national 119 phone service.

“Anyone with suspected coronavirus should not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. They should only contact NHS 111 if they feel they cannot cope with their symptoms at home, their condition gets worse, or their symptoms do not get better after seven days.

“Only call 999 if you are experiencing a life-threatening emergency, do not call 999 just because you are on hold to 111. We appreciate that 111 lines are busy, but you will get through after a wait.”

“Public Health Wales’ user-friendly data dashboard takes information from a range of different sources. The total number of positive cases now includes those reported from non-NHS Wales laboratories, which are subject to ongoing de-duplication, refinement and reconciliation. This may result in fluctuation of the total positive cases as this process takes place.

“It should be noted that the cases from non-NHS Wales laboratories are not new cases, and have been on the dashboard for a number of weeks. They have previously been reported on a separate tab, but are now incorporated into the totals for the local authority area and Health Board area in which the patient resides, to give a complete picture for Wales."