A BABY born in lockdown and named by Her Majesty the Queen met her first visitors last week, as the Dyfed Shire Horse reopened after lockdown.

The foal was born on April 11, the Queen's birthday. As the farm already has a royal connection, with two horses joining the Household Cavalry, farm owner Huw Murphy asked Clarence House if Her Majesty would like to name her.

The royally-named Dyfed Guinevere is one of three babies to be born on the farm during lockdown, with two baby donkeys also born and another shire horse foal brought in.

"It has been a really good year but we've not been able to share it," said the farm's Mark Cole. "It's nice to be able to welcome visitors back."

Mark said that at first it was touch-and-go whether the attraction would open this year in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We had to show initiative, go back to scratch and re-imagine the offer," he said. "We are a big open space and we're making the most of the outdoors, doing the talks in the yard. In 27 years we've never done that and it all works, it's not a problem."

He added that the farm had reevaluated its indoor space, extending the café space into the area usually used for soft play, so that it will have the same capacity when indoor eating is allowed, and installing new knee-operated sinks.

"You're not going to move inside without seeing a bottle of hand sanitiser," he added.

Outdoor activities like carriage rides and the quad bike train have been adapted so that they can still run.

The farm is asking visitors to book in advance so that they can keep them safe. The campsite is running at half capacity to allow for social distancing.

"The health of everybody who is coming here and of our staff and our family is paramount," said Mark.

"The first week has been good. It's been a steady week visitors have been receptive to innovations like the one-way system and washing hands, we've no complaints.

"We're doing our best to make sure that everyone is safe and secure.

"It's 71 years and eight generations that we have been here.It's going to take more than Covid-19 to knock us off balance."