WHO hasn't missed a meal out during lockdown?
With indoor opening at eating establishments being given the go-ahead from next Monday (August 3), and the offer of 50 per cent off in many, there's no better time to dine out.
Yes, thanks to the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme, people eating out at restaurants can enjoy a 50 per cent discount on food and non-alcoholic drinks.
It runs every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from August 3 to 31.
There are no vouchers, no minimum spend, and it can be used at the same time as other offers and discounts.
The discount is automatically available at participating restaurants, who then claim a reimbursement from the government, which is limited to a maximum of £10 discount per diner.
To find out if your favourite is taking part in the scheme, just pop your postcode in the UK Government's handy search box, which you'll find at
www.tax.service.gov.uk/eat-out-to-help-out/find-a-restaurant
Happy dining!
