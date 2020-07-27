Glazed eyes and pasty skin alerted police to a drug-driver, a court has heard.
Andrew John Glyn Skone, of The Coppins, Pentepoir, pleaded guilty to driving while over the controlled drug limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, July 21.
Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police conducted a routine stop on Skone’s Ford Fiesta on the A4076 in Johnston, at 2.40pm on December 1.
“Officers noticed his eyes were glazed and his complexion was very pasty and pale. A roadside drugs swipe showed cocaine.”
Tom Lloyd, defending, said there was no evidence of bad driving and Skone, 21, had cooperated fully with officers.
The court heard that Skone was in the army until being medically discharged due to a rugby injury, but was hoping to return to the military.
Mr Lloyd said: “He had taken cocaine the night before.
“He is desperate to get back to the army, and was frustrated as he was unable to train.”
Magistrates fined Skone £120 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.
He was banned from driving for 12 months.
