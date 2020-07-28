A visit to the out of hours doctors service led to a prison sentence for a Broad Haven man.

Stephen Curtis, of Sandyke Road, Broad Haven, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and without third-party insurance when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, July 21.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, told the court Curtis had been banned from driving for two and-a-half years in July 2019, following a drug-driving conviction, and was subject to a suspended prison sentence.

The bench heard that Curtis, 34, was stopped while driving a BMW 2 Series on New Bulford Road, Tiers Cross, on June 16.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “It was a routine stop, there is no allegation of bad driving, his documents were checked and the disqualification was discovered.

“He has admitted he was driving the car. Clearly this is a serious offence. He is driving less than one year into a two and-a-half year disqualification.”

Tom Lloyd, defending, read out a letter Curtis had written to the bench, which stated he had separated from his partner due to relationship difficulties during the coronavirus pandemic, and his mental health had suffered as a result.

Curtis left the family home to stay in a Johnston hostel.

The court heard that Curtis drove to the out of hours doctor’s service on the day in question as he was in ‘excruciating pain’.

His letter stated: “I took the decision to drive the BMW, if it was a normal situation I would not have used it. The car was impounded. I am really sorry for what I have done.”

Curtis added that he had now returned to the family home and was receiving support for his issues. The court heard his partner was pregnant with his fifth child.

“I do not want one of my children’s memories growing up to be of me going to prison.

Mr Lloyd said: “He was fully compliant when arrested. He says he had a genuine reason for driving.

“The repercussions of prison will absolutely monumental. He is remorseful for his actions.”

Magistrates sentenced Curtis to 16 weeks in prison and banned him from driving for 24 months.

He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “We think this is a total disregard of court orders, and because this offence was committed during a suspended sentence it justifies a prison sentence.”