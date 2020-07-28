A HALF a million pounds project aimed at reducing the poverty of people already in work has been launched by Pembrokeshire County Council.

The initiative will help to reduce ‘in-work poverty’ as a result of disability, ill health, working conditions, childcare and caring responsibilities.

Known as the ‘Tackling In-Work Poverty Project’, the scheme can help people who are already working but who would like to obtain more hours of work, a permanent contract or an increase in pay with their existing or another employer.

The initiative can also work with people who are on long term sickness - four weeks absence from work or more - to help them return to work.

It is being supported with £503,000 of funding provided by the European Social Fund through the Welsh Government.

The project will provide support that is tailored to individual needs and will work in partnership with the employer.

Financial support may be available to access specialist services to speed up the return to work and the project team will support people with disability or ill health to obtain adaptations and support in the work place.

The project will also work with employers in the health and social care sector - and their supply chain - to review and improve their equality and diversity policies and absence management procedures to help with the recruitment and retention of a more diverse workforce.

Council Leader David Simpson said it had been proved that work is good for a person’s wellbeing but there was an increasing number of people experiencing ‘in-work poverty’.

He added: “This project provides welcome support to improve the economic wellbeing of people living and working in Pembrokeshire by supporting them to improve their work position or remain in work following ill health.”

Counsel General and Minister for European Transition Jeremy Miles said: “As we reconstruct Wales after Covid, ensuring we have a vibrant and responsive regional workforce with the skills to respond to the needs of a knowledge-based economy will be essential.

“The Welsh Government is committed to making Wales a fairer, more prosperous and secure place to live and work, and I am delighted we’ve been able to support this project in Pembrokeshire.”

People and employers wanting employment support can contact the project or download a referral form via Employability Pembrokeshire on 01437 776609 or e-mail: employability@pembrokeshire.gov.uk