EXTRA pavement space in Saundersfoot has been created to help provide more room for social distancing outside shops and eating establishments.

Red and white temporary bollards have been put in place in two locations to widen footways and allow people to move around, eat and drink or shop in a safe space.

The Saundersfoot scheme follows discussions between the village’s county councillor, Phil Baker; Saundersfoot Community Council and county council officers and has been set up with Welsh Government funding.

It sees the bollards extending the width of the footway in Cambrian Terrace and The Strand.

“It was not an easy scheme to put together, and I really hope that everyone living in and visiting the village works together to adapt the way that we live at the moment – to support everyone through the difficulties that the Covid-19 pandemic has hit us with,” said Cllr Baker.

“It doesn’t look particularly pretty, but it’s hopefully serving its purpose.”

Cllr Baker said the aim of the scheme was to cater for as many different users as possible – visitors and villagers shopping and eating out, access for residents; parking and delivery space for businesses.

Cllr Baker also took on board suggestions from villagers when the proposals were extensively discussed on the Saundersfoot Connect Facebook group.

He added: “Car parking spaces have been retained in The Strand for access to the pharmacy and hair salon; the remaining spaces along The Strand are unaltered, as are spaces opposite the Spar.

“I am conscious that Blue Badge holders have lost some dedicated spaces, and hope that drivers will be able to park using the other conditions applicable to the badge use.”