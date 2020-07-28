A smartphone repair shop in Neyland has been ransacked, after burglars broke in through the toilet wall last night.
Police are currently at the scene of a burglary at HTB Repairs LTD on the Honeyborough Industrial Estate in Neyland. Cacey Norman, sales manager at the store, said that forensic investigators are currently checking the scene.
"They've taken everything," she said.
"All the personal sales stuff, customers phones, they've even taken the till."
Ms Norman said they had CCTV of the incident which has been passed onto the police.
"They tried all the other units and then they've smashed the toilet wall through to get into ours.
"It's not a typical Neyland burglary," she added
Ms Norman said staff were ok but a bit shocked.
In a post on social media, HTB said the store would be closed for a few days.
Dyfed-Powys Police has been contacted for further information.