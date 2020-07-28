A PEMBROKESHIRE beachside holiday village has been brought to the market for £3 million, and is expected to attract keen interest because of the growing trend for ‘staycation’ breaks.
Freshwater Bay Holiday Village, located at Freshwater East Bay, on the outskirts of Freshwater East Village, is an established holiday village comprising 288 two-storey holiday homes on a 13.9 acre site.
Ben Jones, director in the parks team at Colliers International, said: “This is already a well-established holiday village that offers investors fantastic potential.
“Freshwater Bay Holiday Village occupies an enviable beachside location on the outskirts of Freshwater East village in the south-west of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park. The beach is one of the finest on the Pembrokeshire coast, and as well as being a great family beach is also dog friendly.”
Mr Jones added: “Even before lockdown, holiday parks such as this were the focus of considerable purchaser interest because of the popularity of ‘staycation’ breaks. We anticipate investor attention will now be further heightened because of the standalone low-density accommodation offered by holiday parks. This is coupled with strong market demand in this sector as people seek a holiday after lockdown but are reluctant or unable to go abroad.
“In addition, Wales has a strong tourism economy and remains an ever-popular tourist destination with a fantastic reputation as a relaxing and beautiful place to visit, boasting three National Parks, including the UK’s only coastal national park, and a distinct and authentic culture.”