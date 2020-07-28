Police tasered a Hakin man who threatened them with a drill after spitting in an officer’s face.

Justin Cadwell, of Picton Close, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, July 21.

Cadwell, 23, pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting an emergency worker and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause fear of violence.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said a concerned Haverfordwest café owner called the police after hearing banging behind his property at 8.45am on February 22.

“He could see someone banging on a door and shouting foul and abusive language towards the person inside the premises.”

Cadwell was inside but still shouting when officers arrived, and he became abusive and threatened to kill them though the door as they tried to speak to him.

He then spat through the letter box, catching an officer on his cheek as they tried to calm him down, and continued to be abusive.

Mr Prichard-Jones added: “Clearly this is a disgusting act. The police officer was just trying to calm him down.”

When the property’s landlord unlocked the door, police saw Cadwell standing on the landing. He hurled various items down at them before walking down the stairs towards them with a drill in his hand, which he turned on and off.

He was tasered and arrested.

Magistrates sent the case to crown court for sentencing.

Cadwell was released on unconditional bail to appear at Swansea crown court on August 7.