TRIBUTES have been paid to popular broadcaster Andrew ‘Tommo’ Thomas, who has died suddenly.

It is understood he was taken ill yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, July 29).

The 53-year-old radio presenter hosted shows for BBC Radio Cymru and Nation Radio and was also a stadium announcer at Wales’ home football matches and at Parc y Scarlets rugby ground in Llanelli.

Earlier on in his career he was a popular DJ on Radio Pembrokeshire.

Cardigan butcher Tom Samways was friends with Tommo and said: “Tommo had the ability to light up the room, whether you knew him or not. His passing will not only be felt throughout Cardigan but throughout the nation.

“I can never thank him enough for all he did when I first took over my shop, giving me shout-outs on the radio, doing live Facebook posts and even more recently volunteering to do home deliveries for me at the beginning of Covid.

“Everyone will have their own memories of him whether DJ-ing in the Ship, hosting on the radio or the massive part he played in the rugby scene. He will be greatly missed not only by a town but by a nation.

“Thoughts go out to the entire family especially Donna and Cian. It’s a dark day for Cardigan but one shining light will always be the memories of Tommo’s cheeky smile.”

Freelance journalist Anwen Francis said: “Andrew ‘Tommo’ Thomas was such a great man and friend. I had the pleasure of working with him in Radio Ceredigion and then interviewed him on several occasions for the Tivyside.

“His passion for broadcasting was obvious and he always delighted his audiences with his humour and light-hearted chat.”

“Thinking of Donna and Cian.”

A statement released by Scarlets said: “We are devastated to hear that the voice of Parc y Scarlets, Andrew ‘Tommo’ Thomas, has passed away suddenly.

“Tommo was a hugely popular figure as the Parc y Scarlets match-day announcer, a passionate Scarlets fan who brought his character and energy to every match.”

Scarlets chaplain Reverend Eldon Phillips added: “We are devastated to hear this tragic news. Tommo loved the Scarlets and put his heart and soul into his role as our match-day announcer.

“A huge character, he was much loved by supporters, players and staff.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Donna and son Cian at this sad time.”

Rhuanedd Richards, editor of BBC Radio Cymru, said: "Tommo was proud of his roots and a unique broadcaster who loved to entertain his audience on Radio Cymru.

"With his powerful voice and larger than life personality, his love for his family, west Wales and of course the Scarlets were a great influence on his broadcasting.

"We're all saddened to hear the news today and we extend our sincere condolences to Tommo's family and friends."

Ceredigion MS Elin Jones posted on Facebook: "Such sad news of Tommo’s death.

"A natural radio DJ on Radio Ceredigion and Radio Cymru. He had a big voice and a big heart. Cardigan is a quieter town tonight.

"My thoughts are with his dear family."