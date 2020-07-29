TEACHERS in Wales should be getting a pay rise, following proposals made by education minister Kirsty Williams today, Wednesday, July 29.

The proposals would see new teachers' starting salaries increased by 8.48 percent, meaning a new starter would now earn just under £27,000 a year.

Classroom teachers will get a 3.75 percent pay rise and will now earn between 26,995 and £36,093 per annum.

There are also proposals to increase pay for head teachers, deputy and assistant heads, unqualified teachers and leading practitioners by 2.75 percent

The proposals, which follow the publication of the Independent Welsh Pay Review Body (IWPRB) report will mean a 3.1% overall increase for the teachers' pay bill in Wales. They will also put an end to performance-related pay progression and see the reintroduction of national pay scales.

They will mean that teachers in Wales receive the same pay increase as their English counterparts.

This is the second year the education minister has received advice on teacher pay from the IWPRB.

"These proposed changes will help enable the development of a distinct national system that is fairer and more transparent for all teachers in Wales," said education minister Kirsty Williams.

"This is only the second year since these powers were devolved and it is already clear that the approach here in Wales is developing very differently to that adopted previously.

"A number of important issues have also been addressed, including the introduction of experience-based pay progression and national statutory pay scales; both improvements that the workforce have been calling for.

"I would like to reemphasise our determination to promote teaching as a profession of choice for graduates and career changers.

"I believe these changes to pay and conditions will continue to attract high quality teachers to the profession in Wales."

An eight-week consultation with stakeholders will now begin, before the final pay deal is agreed. A further announcement will be made in respect of Further Education in due course.

Although the increase has been welcomed, teachers' union NASUWT says more work needs to be done.

"Teachers across Wales have continued to work tirelessly in the interests of all pupils and they deserve a pay award that reflects their vital contribution to securing better life chances for all children and young people," said general secretary Dr Patrick Roach.

"Whilst the Education Minister's ambition to make teaching the profession of first choice for graduates is laudable, the proposed pay award still falls short of what is needed to redress the year on year real-terms decline in teachers' pay since 2010.

"The Welsh Government must now demonstrate its commitment to valuing teachers by ensuring that the pay award is fully funded and guaranteed."