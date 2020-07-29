Police tasered a half-naked man who behaved aggressively when found drinking wine on a petrol station pavement.

Leslie Norman, of College Court, Hill Street, Haverfordwest, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, July 21.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police were called to a report of a drunk man at Tesco petrol station, Haverfordwest, on April 27.

They found Norman sitting on a pavement drinking a bottle of wine.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “He got to his feet and was unsteady and stumbling. The police asked him to put the bottle down and keep his distance because of the Covid situation.”

Norman took off his jacked and t-shirt and threw them to the ground, and was naked from the waist up when he clenched his fist and used ‘aggressive body language’ towards the officers.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “He was asked to step back and get to his knees, but he refused. He posed a continuing threat to the officers and continued to display aggressive tendencies. He was tasered and fell to his knees.”

He was handcuffed and arrested.

Mr Pritchard-Jones added: “He was clearly drunk and clearly aggressive towards the officers for some unknown reason.”

Norman, 45, who represented himself, apologised to the court for his behaviour.

He added that he had lost his job as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak, but hoped to secure employment in the near future.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered Norman to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.