A WAY of overcoming highway concerns will be discussed before a Hazelbeach glamping and tea room plan is decided.
A planning application for shepherd huts and a tea room at Point House was due to be decided at committee on July 28 but was withdrawn before the meeting.
The committee heard that highways objections were one of the main reasons the proposal at the end of Llanstadwell village had been recommended for refusal but discussion were being held to see if they can be overcome.
The plan for Point House, at the end of Llanstadwell village includes alterations and extensions, as well as a new stable block, garden equipment store and car parking for 10 vehicles.
A design and access statement in support of the application states that the owner’s “vision” is to “create an exclusive relaxing retreat for tourists” in a “unique setting consisting of six luxury shepherd’s huts affording fantastic views of the estuary.”