ANOTHER two houses will be added to a development in Pembroke following planning approval.
Permission was granted for another two homes off Fourth Lane, associated with a 15 home development permitted in 2000, at Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee on July 28.
That previous approved application indicated one dwelling on this site, with an extra one added with this latest application.
The houses are single storey with bedrooms in the roof space with open plan kitchen/ dining area, bathroom and a bedroom on the ground floor.
There is parking and turning space at the front of the property and private amenity space behind, with one of the plots also including a detached garage.
An affordable home contribution of £5,087.50 is required.
Cllr Tony Wilcox said that the contribution should be made for both houses, as per policy, but it was argued that the fall back position of one home permitted and not requiring a commuted sum, resulted in an increase in one ‘net gain’ in residential development.