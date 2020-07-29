THE EFFORTS made by Solva Post Office during the coronavirus pandemic have been recognised with a national awards nomination.

The branch was a finalist in the Local Hero category at the Post Office's We're Stronger Together awards for the Northern Ireland and Wales.

The awards recognise the efforts made by postmasters across the region to keep branches open during the coronavirus pandemic and serve their local community.

The great work by postmaster Gwyn Price, who runs Solva Post Office from Bayview Stores, was highlighted by Post Office chief executive Nick Read.

Postmasters who operate branches in Northern Ireland and Wales had the opportunity to share their experience of running their branch during the pandemic and hear directly about the Post Office's future growth strategy.

"Solva Post Office has been nominated for our Local Hero Award for service to the community," said Post Office Area Manager David Leonard.

"They regularly put together Cwtch Boxes for less fortunate member of the community, with items donated from their shop.

"There is real passion for helping the community at Solva Post Office, they go above and beyond every day."

Nick Read, Chief Executive at the Post Office, added:

"I have heard many inspiring stories of postmasters going the extra mile and I have welcomed the opportunity to hear first-hand how postmasters in Northern Ireland and Wales have fared during the pandemic including in Solva.

"All retailers have been affected and Post Office was no exception. The next few weeks and months will be a critical period as we try and return to a sense of normality. Post Office branches have a vital role to play in supporting their customers and communities, as well as helping small businesses and independent retailers get back on their feet."