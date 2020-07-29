A TRIAL date has been set for a former assistant clerk who has denied stealing money from Pembroke Town Council.
Mandy John, of South Road, Pembroke, appeared before Swansea Crown Court on Monday, July 27.
A two-day trial has now been set for November 19.
She previously appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Friday, June 26, where she entered not guilty pleas to eight charges.
John, 53, is alleged to have stolen a total of £3,216.93 from the council, in amounts ranging from £12.79 to £1,089.49 between November 2017 and May 2018.
She has been bailed until the trial.