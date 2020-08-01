THREE people in Milford Haven were celebrating over the weekend after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.
The Roebuck Close neighbours netted the windfall when SA73 1AS was announced as a daily prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Saturday, July 25.
People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her well-wishes to the winners: “Congratulations to our winners. What a great surprise for them, I’m sure this news made their weekend.”
Roebuck Close has previously proven to be a lucky location for the People’s Postcode Lottery, with three winners each gaining £1,000 in January 2019.
A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £500 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.
This draw was promoted by The Ramblers which has received over £10.1 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery. The charity works to protect and expand the places where people love to walk.
Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can next apply for funding in August.
For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, please visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk or Facebook and Twitter.
