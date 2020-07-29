FISHGUARD and Goodwick's Greening group has been hard at work revamping the award-winning flower beds of the town's Golden Mile.
"The area has suffered badly over the last couple of years because of the [work on the] the one-way system and was looking in poor shape," said the group's Julia Moffett.
"Prior to the works, these beautiful beds helped our towns win Wales in Bloom, and go to the finals of Britain in Bloom."
The beds are planted and maintained by community volunteers under the Greening Fishguard and Goodwick banner and have benefitted from generous financial donations from businesses on the Golden Mile as well as a huge number of plant donations from Nick and Gill Chilton, the owners of Fishguard Garden Centre.
Last weekend the couple was spotted working on the Golden Mile.
The Greening Group was motivated by seeing Nick and Gill volunteering and quietly getting on with it and organised two socially-distanced working parties to weed, edge, deadhead flowers and tidy the beds.
For more information see the Greening Fishguard and Goodwick Facebook page.