A Boxing Day visit to an acquaintance's flat cost a drunk Haverfordwest teen £414.

Adam Roberts, of Rose Avenue, Merlins Bridge, pleaded guilty to criminal damage and Class A drug possession when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, July 21.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police were called to a Haverfordwest address on December 26 because Roberts and another man were not welcome at the home of an acquaintance.

They were found to have smashed a glass pane in a communal entrance, and Roberts, 19 was found to be in possession of a MDMA tablet.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “Police interviewed him and he gave no explanation of why he was in there.”

The court heard that Roberts was previously of clean character.

Jayne Thomas, defending, said: “He tells me that during that time he got himself mixed up with a crowd of people which perhaps would be classed as undesirable.”

She told the bench Roberts had consumed alcohol on the day in question and remembered very little about the incident.

“He accepts his part in what happened and is willing to pay to put right any damaged he has caused.”

Miss Thomas added that Roberts was not a regular drug user and did not know why he was in possession of the tablet.

“Mr Roberts would like to apologise to the court for his actions on that day. He feels rather foolish now, having to appear before the court, having never troubled the court before.”

Magistrates ordered Roberts to pay £414 in fines, compensation, costs and a surcharge.

A destruction order was made for the seized drugs.

The chairman of the bench said: “It is very sad to see a young man like you here today.”